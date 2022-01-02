Weather service cautions travelers about blowing snow on Camas Prairie, Pomeroy, Palouse

Moscow, ID (83843)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional snow showers overnight. Low 22F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional snow showers overnight. Low 22F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%.