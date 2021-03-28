Moscow, ID (83843)

Today

Rain showers this evening, then remaining overcast and windy overnight. Low 31F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening, then remaining overcast and windy overnight. Low 31F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.