Katie Wheatley was named Distinguished Young Woman of Pullman 2022 on Saturday.
On her way to the title, Wheatley won three of the five judged categories — Talent, Scholastic and Self-expression. Wheatley also won the program's Spirit award, voted on by this year's program participants.
Wheatley will represent Pullman at the state Distinguished Young Woman program in Pullman in the fall for the chance to advance to the national program, held annually in Mobile, Ala.
Hannah Krantz was named Pullman's first alternate. She also won the Interview category. Maysen Anderson was named second alternate.
Ellie Adams won the Fitness category, and Lydia McNelly won the Be Your Best Self award.
Because of COVID-19 safety concerns, the program was not open to the generally public but was broadcast live and still be viewed at HoundCentral on YouTube. The theme of this year’s program in “Mission DYW.”
Scholarship award totals for the overall and category winners were not announced during the program, as donations are still be tabulated.