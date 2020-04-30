When ‘making a living’ interferes with ‘living’

So it’s all China’s fault, eh? Make that Communist China so we can distinguish between it and America’s favorite supplier of inexpensive goods and labor.
There’s plenty of blame to go around with COVID-19, and the seeds of this pandemic are indisputably rooted in Chinese soil. By downplaying, dissembling and denying the problem, Chinese officials squandered precious days and weeks, thereby upping the exposure risk for everyone on earth.
Yes, China dealt this mess to the rest of the world, but when life throws you a knife, there are two ways to catch it: By the blade, or by the handle. As America stitches up its hands, we have a few lessons to learn.
The first is that downplaying, dissembling and denying colossal threats to public health are wrong only when foreign leaders do it. When the president of the United States does it, well, all of his nonsense runs together and thickens into something that passes for “leadership.” Speaking of leadership, where are the test kits, Mr. President? How can we fight COVID-19 if we don’t know who has it? When will systematic testing begin?
Verbally attacking China and other global players is our president’s new ploy to divert attention from his incoherent domestic response. China has a lot of ’splaining to do, but so does President Chaos.
Blaming the World Health Organization, and threatening to withhold American funding, is a particularly low blow. The WHO was never intended to be the lead bloodhound in the search for clues about a mystifying and fast-moving public health emergency. Rather, its mission is to fight familiar old foes – malaria, cholera, yellow fever, etc. – in poor and under-developed nations.
Another lesson worth learning is the distinction between “living” and “making a living.”
These are hard times, no question about it, which is why the biggest letters on top of the eye chart spell “S-T-A-Y A-L-I-V-E” and “D-O-N-T E-N-D-A-N-G-E-R O-T-H-E-R-S.”
Activities such as “Go Bowling” or “Visit the Hair Salon” are written in smaller letters, and they are much further down the list of national priorities.
There’s a difficult balancing act going on, made more difficult by the fact that no one knows exactly how the coronavirus scythes its way through human communities. Right now, the prudent thing to do – the safe thing – is to err on the side of caution.
The gun show can wait. So can watching junior’s Little League game or going to the movies.This is not to dismiss the economic pain felt by millions of people and businesses alike. Workers are losing their jobs, and some companies are pushed to the brink. There is real fear, real stress as people struggle to pay their bills.
Again, it’s a balancing act. With our president on the sidelines, babbling about ingesting disinfectants, it has fallen to state governors to strike a sensible compromise between “living” and “making a living.”
Not all of it makes sense. Why is residential construction prohibited, yet construction on public projects – such as schools – is OK?
Day by day, the balancing act is evolving and becoming more refined. Though improving, it’s never enough to satisfy conservative provocateurs who rail against “tyranny” and draw comparisons with Nazi Germany. (Best-in-Show is the photo of a guy protesting the recommendation to wear a protective face mask. Resplendent in a red Make America Great Again hat, he held a sign that said, “My Body, My Choice;” hold that thought until the next Roe v. Wade appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.)
It’s galling to admit, but we are awash in dangerous nonsense in America these days. Some of it is imported, but most of it is domestic.
Keep in mind that every country on earth was facing the same challenge when the coronavirus came to light. Since then, the U.S. has recorded twice as many deaths as any other nation. Twice as many deaths. Since mid-February, COVID-19 has killed more Americans than we lost in the Vietnam War. In the fullness of time, we’ve come to recognize America’s involvement in Vietnam was a colossal mistake.
With any luck, it won’t take as long to see our response to the coronavirus was equally flawed.
After years of collecting passport stamps, William Brock ran aground in Pullmanin 2001.