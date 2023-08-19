Born circa 1838, Whistalks was the daughter of Spokan chief, Polotkin. By 1857, she had married the young Yakama leader Qualchan, the cousin of Chief Kamiakin — the leader of a sizable alliance of tribes who refused to cede their lands to the Washington Territorial government.

Oral tradition asserts Whistalks fought in several unspecified battles during the Columbia Plateau War (also called the Yakama Wars), which lasted from 1855 to 1858. Qualchan is known to have participated in nine battles/skirmishes, potentially with Whistalks at his side, especially during the last three: the victorious Battle of Tohotonimme (May 1858) near modern Rosalia, and the disastrous battles of Four Lakes and Spokane Plains (early September, 1858).

Within three weeks, the alliance of tribes crumbled, particularly in response to a series of punitive actions by George Wright, the army colonel who had commanded the September battles. Determined to put an end to further “native aggression,” he ordered his men to destroy food caches, burn winter shelters and kill 800 to 1,000 captured horses at Horse Slaughter Meadows near Liberty Lake. Wright then began a campaign to destroy remaining tribal leaders.

