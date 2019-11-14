The Whitman County phone system is working again nearly a month after it first became unusable.
Whitman County Commissioner Art Swannack announced the fix today in a news release. According to Swannack, fixing the system required the work of the county's IT staff and assistance from 9th Legislative District legislators Rep. Joe Schmick, Rep. Mary Dye and Sen. Mark Schoesler.
The problems, which began Oct. 15, affected more than 370 county phones and prevented people from calling most county offices.
"We know it has inconvenienced our Whitman county residents and we apologize for this," the news release stated. "With the new phone system now in place, we believe we will be better able to serve you."
According to a story that ran in the Daily News on Nov. 9, the phone service went down after the county asked its carrier, CenturyLink, to disconnect some unused trunk lines on its account. One of those lines was the anchor line for every phone in the county government.
The commissioners asked Schmick to contact CenturyLink to help resolve the problem. The county set up an alternative phone number to allow people to call the government. The county is now relying on a new carrier, Granite Telecommunications.