All locations of Whitman County Library will be returning to curbside-only services starting Monday.
According to a press release from Whitman County Library Director Kylie Fullmer, libraries across the state were notified this week that in-person service is not permitted during Phase 1 of the “Healthy Washington – Roadmap to Recovery” plan.
Colfax curbside hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 1-5 p.m. Saturday. Branch hours will remain the same for curbside service. The Center in Colfax will be closed until further notice.
Fullmer indicated in the release it could be weeks before WCL can reopen. She encouraged patrons to follow their Facebook pages, subscribe to their weekly “Library Link” newsletter, and visit the library’s website for the latest updates in services and programs.