Whitman County Public Health on Thursday reported one new death related to COVID-19.
A total of 53 Whitman County residents have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began. On Thursday, 21 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed. No new hospitalizations were reported.
There have been a total of 4,568 COVID-19 cases in the county and 137 hospitalizations.
Ten new cases were reported in Latah County on Thursday. Eight of those patients are between ages 18-29. One patient is between ages 13-17 and another is in their 70s. No new deaths were reported.
There have been 3,164 confirmed cases, 175 probable cases and 13 total deaths in Latah County since the pandemic began.