Two men between the ages of 60 and 79 have died from COVID-19 in Whitman County, bringing the county's total deaths because of the virus to nine.
The deaths were announced this morning by Whitman County Public Health. All nine of the county's deaths because of COVID-19 have been in the past two weeks.
Whitman County also received 2 new positive COVID-19 test results today, bringing the county total to 1,691. New cases include one male between the ages of 0-19 and one female between the ages of 20-39.
One person is hospitalized because of the virus. All other cases are stable and self-isolating.