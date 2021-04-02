Whitman County Public Health on Friday issued a health order restricting certain gatherings in response to a recent increase in COVID-19 infections in Pullman.
According to the order, outdoor social gatherings within Pullman that are not associated with weddings, funerals or religious services shall be limited to no more than 10 people.
Masks are required to be worn unless the person is physically unable or under 2 years old. People must maintain 6-foot social distancing.
All other requirements in phase 3 of Washington's recovery plan will remain as is. Phase 3 currently restricts outdoor social gatherings to a maximum of 50 people and indoor social gatherings to 10 people from outside one's household.