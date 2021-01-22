Whitman County is asking the public to complete a survey to help it update the county's comprehensive plan for the next 20 years.
The survey can be found at s.surveyplanet.com/TRI-bh-He. According to information from the county, the comprehensive plan outlines the county's goals, priorities and policies for the next two decades. The plan has not been updated since 1978.
It affects issues such as where and how private development occurs, how natural resources are managed, how public infrastructure is provided, the future of economic development and the future of parks and recreation.
Community workshops for the comprehensive plan will be held this summer.