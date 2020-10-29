The number of Whitman County deaths from COVID-19 increased to 16 this morning, as two new fatalities were reported.
Two females older than 80 died from the virus, according to the county's health department. The 16 deaths have all been reported since Oct. 7.
Whitman County received 13 new positive COVID-19 test results today, bringing the county
total to 1,817 since the start of the pandemic. New cases include one female and two males between the ages of 0-19, one female and two males between the ages of 20-39, four males between the ages of 40-59, and two females and one male between the ages of 60-79.
Five individuals with COVID-19 are currently hospitalized. All other cases are stable and self-isolating.
On Wednesday, Whitman County Public Health Director Troy Henderson said that prognoses about the possible course of the COVID-19 pandemic this winter look “bleak.”
Henderson said he is worried about how the COVID-19 situation will unfold from January through March.
“The COVID prognosis right now does not look good,” he said. “And if we have continued community spread increases into the winter and a bad seasonal flu on top of that it could provide some real challenges.”
Jeannie Eylar, from Pullman Regional Hospital, said Wednesday the hospital is caring for a “fair number” of in-patients with COVID-19.
She said other health facilities in the region are filling up with patients and that poses a problem for PRH if there is a surge of sick people.
“A part of our surge plan had been that we would keep two positive COVID patients on ventilators and that we would transfer additional patients to Spokane,” she said. “And what we have realized in the past two weeks is that there are many, many days that we can’t transfer patients even if we can’t care for them because our referring facilities are full.”
Eylar said PRH is rethinking its surge plan in order to care for more patients.
“We’re preparing for the worst and we’ll hope for the best,” she said.
Bishop Place Senior Living, an assisted living facility in Pullman, announced earlier this month that it experienced a COVID-19 outbreak among staff and residents at its facility. Henderson said Wednesday the facility is still dealing with COVID-19 cases, but he commended the staff for doing a good job in responding to the outbreak.
Pullman Fire Department Chief Mike Heston said his crew has been responding to calls at Bishop Place.
“Bishop Place is keeping us really busy so we’re working with those folks to use best practices,” he said.