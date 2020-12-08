Whitman County Public Health today announced it will adopt the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention quarantine guidance for those who have come in contact with positive COVID-19 cases.
The guidance indicates the safest option for quarantine is 14 days from last contact, but if that is not possible for a person not showing symptoms, a quarantine for 10-days from last contact — without additional testing — is recommended.
If the first two options are are not possible, it may be possible to end quarantine after seven full days "beginning after your last contact and after receiving a negative result from a test," according to a press release from Chris Skidmore, interim director of Whitman County Public Health.
In the third scenario, individuals should get tested no sooner than day five after last contact with a positive case.
For those in healthcare and congregate settings, the health department continues to strongly recommend 14 days of quarantine.
"The intention of this new guidance is to help alleviate the economic hardships and other unintended factors that contribute to noncompliance of quarantines," Skidmore wrote.