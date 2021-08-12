Smoke from wildfires in the region has pushed air quality in both Moscow and Pullman into the "unhealthy" range, according to airnow.gov, the home of the U.S. Air Quality Index.
As of 2 p.m., the Moscow's air quality index was 158, while Pullman's was 166 on a scale from 0-500. AQIs from 150 to 200 are considered "unhealthy."
At the unhealthy level, people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens are encouraged to take any of these steps to reduce your exposure:
-- Avoid strenuous outdoor activities
-- Keep outdoor activities short.
-- Consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them.
Everyone else should take these steps to reduce your exposure:
-- Choose less strenuous activities (like walking instead of running) so you don’t breathe as hard.
-- Shorten the amount of time you are active outdoors.
-- Be active outdoors when air quality is better.
For more info and updates, visit airnow.gov/.