Saturday’s Winter Market at the 1912 Center in Moscow will be motor-in style with curbside pickup from 10 a.m. to noon for pre-ordered items.
A list of vendors who would have been at the market can be found at 1912Center.org. residents can order with each of these vendors directly in advance of Saturday to get a convenient curbside pickup of all orders.
Pickups will be available on Third Street or in the east parking lot of the 1912 Center. Vendors who offer items at other in-person locations have those options listed as well. Questions can be directed to Heart of the Arts, Inc. at (208) 669-2249.