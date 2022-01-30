Moscow, ID (83843)

Today

Gusty winds. Snow showers developing in the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.