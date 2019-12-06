Moscow School District stakeholders have a chance to hear discussions between administrators, trustees and the local teacher’s union regarding district-wide implementation of mastery-based education in a public workshop session today.
The Moscow School Board will host the workshop at 5 p.m. at West Park Elementary. It has invited teachers, administrators and representatives from the Moscow Education Association to take part in the discussion. Board Chairwoman Dawn Fazio said others are welcome to attend but may not participate in talks.
Fazio said she hopes the session will help the district develop a clear vision of how implementation of the system has gone and what steps to take next. She noted the workshop will be discussion only — any action addressing these concerns must be taken in a formal board meeting.
“This opportunity is actually a good one to help us talk a lot together and decide what we really have been trying to accomplish and where there are still needs,” Fazio said. “Along with this discussion, we will be answering concerns and questions that we have carefully catalogued and considered from the two input times that we’ve had.”
Mastery-based education seeks to emphasize a student’s “mastery” of a given subject rather than a cumulative score based on overall performance. Hallmarks of the system include replacement of the traditional letter grade with a 1-through-4 grading system and the ability for students to retake tests and redo assignments. Moscow elementary schools have already adopted numbered grading, and the middle school made the change at the start of the current school year.
Last month, district trustees and administrators hosted a forum at which they heard more than two hours of input from parents and students. Common themes included confusion about the system and its merit, as well as concerns teacher voices are not being considered and students lack incentive to excel under the new standards.
The past few weeks, the MEA — which represents more than 80 percent of the district’s teachers, according to its leaders — surveyed its members about the rollout of the new system. MEA co-Presidents Lacey Watkins and Megan Cuellar they are still in the information gathering stage, but more than 70 percent of their membership responded. They said they are putting together committees to analyze survey results and create recommendations to present to the board.
“It’s a kind of precarious situation where, whichever direction it goes, it needs to be done thoughtfully and slowly,” Watkins said. “That’s going to take time to make sure that we come up with recommendations that are sustainable.”
“The only recommendation that really we will be making sure that we share … at the meeting is that we want to make sure that teacher voices are part of the solution moving forward,” Cuellar added. “We want to be important members of the team that is working on finding solutions to some of the problems that we’re having.”
In an email to parents yesterday, Moscow Middle School Principal Bill Holman said he had recently learned of a student walkout to demonstrate concerns and frustrations related to mastery-based education planned for 1 p.m. today. He warned that those who leave class will be counted as absent and listed a number of ways students can voice their concerns without leaving class.
“With regard to a possible walkout, I am concerned about school disruption and student safety,” Holman wrote. “If students do choose to participate, we will respectfully monitor the activity on school grounds and will work to maintain as safe an environment as possible.”
