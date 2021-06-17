Washington State University alumni Tom and Linda Nihoul donated $250,000 to support the new family medicine residency program at Pullman Regional Hospital.
The Nihouls are wealth management professionals and health care advocates, according to a PRH news release.
In May, the WSU Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine earned accreditation to start its first family medicine residency program in Pullman.
With construction slated for fall 2021, 5,000 square feet of renovated space in Pullman Regional Hospital will house clinical and educational space for family medicine physician residents to see and treat patients during their 3-year training.