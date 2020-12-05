Washington State announced its men’s basketball game today and its first two women’s basketball games of the season are postponed because of rising coronavirus concerns among the two teams.
The Cougar men were scheduled to play at 1 p.m. today at Colorado, while the women’s team was scheduled to play Sunday at California and Tuesday at Stanford.
The women’s team does not have the minimium number of scholarship players available for the game because of protocol and associated contact tracing.
All three games will be attempted to be rescheduled for a later date.