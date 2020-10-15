Washington State University announced major changes to its spring schedule Thursday including delaying the start of the semester by a week and canceling spring break.
In response to continued elevated levels of COVID-19 in the state or around the country, WSU leaders said classes for the spring 2021 semester will begin Jan. 19 — about a week later than usual.
“The delayed start of the semester allows WSU time to adjust to any decisions made by the U.S. Department of Education related to remote instruction requirements,” read an email sent to students, faculty and staff Thursday. “The delay also allows for more robust testing and quarantine procedures that were implemented this fall and will continue into the spring semester.”
According to the email, the school will set aside three class-free weekdays on Feb. 25, March 17 and April 13 instead of having spring break in March.
WSU plans to offer a combination of in-person classes and remote instruction in the spring, the email said, but large lecture classes will continue to be conducted online.
Final exams will still take place May 3-7 as previously scheduled.
Spring housing decisions will be announced Nov. 2.