Washington State University closed its Troy/Wegner and Johnson Tower pedestrian bridges after an engineering evaluation identified structural concerns.

According to an announcement from the school’s Facilities Services department this week, there is no immediate risk. However, WSU elected to close the bridges “out of an abundance of caution as we further assess their condition.”

Students, faculty and staff are asked to take alternate routes (outlined in a pair of accompanying images) for the foreseeable future.

