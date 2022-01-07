Washington State University has canceled classes on its Pullman campus Monday and Tuesday to allow students time to return to Pullman following a week of severe winter weather in the state.
The announcement was made in an 11:18 a.m. alert today sent to students and posted on the university website and social media channels.
According to the alert, the Washington State Department of Transportation reports all mountain passes connecting the west and east sides of the state are closed until at least Sunday due to snow slides, downed trees, and the threat of avalanches.
WSU Pullman facilities and operations will be open normal business hours on Monday and Tuesday, weather permitting. It is only Pullman classes that are canceled at this time, according to the alert.
All other WSU campuses are expected to begin classes on time Monday morning, weather permitting.