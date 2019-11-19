A Washington State University fraternity has temporarily lost its "recognition status" following the death of one of its members.
President Kirk Schulz announced the decision Monday to place a nondisciplinary "interim loss-of-recognition status" on Alpha Tau Omega. Samuel Martinez, a 19-year-old fraternity member from Bellevue, Wash., died at the house Nov. 12.
Schulz wrote in a statement that Student Affairs staff have opened an investigation and are working with the fraternity's national headquarters.
"Any disciplinary action will be determined by WSU's community standards process," he wrote.
The Pullman Police Department believe Martinez's death may have been alcohol related, but police announced last week the incident did not involve hazing.
The Whitman County Coroner’s Office and Pullman police are working to determine Martinez’s cause and manner of death.
The WSU Interfraternity Council has suspended all fraternity and sorority social events for the remainder of the semester in response to Martinez's death.