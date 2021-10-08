Nearly 90 percent of Washington State University employees are vaccinated against COVID-19 and student levels are even higher according to a news release Friday from the university.
The release also indicates virus infection rates on the Pullman campus, in particular, have declined dramatically compared to a year ago.
Under Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s vaccine mandate, all state employees must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18 or have an approved exemption for documented medical reasons or sincerely held religious beliefs. Those who don’t meet the requirements will be prohibited from engaging in work for the State of Washington, including public universities.
Preliminary compliance figures are available because WSU employees were required to verify their vaccine status by Oct. 4 to be considered fully vaccinated by Oct. 18.
Students faced a Sept. 10 deadline for verifying their vaccination status or applying for a medical or religious exemption. Those who fail to comply will be prohibited from enrolling for the upcoming spring semester.
The Friday release indicated that 88 percent of the approximately 10,000 full-and part-time WSU employees systemwide were vaccinated, and that for student who have submitted documentation, vaccination rates at each of WSU’s five physical campuses were higher than 95 percent. The Pullman and Spokane campuses top the list at 98 percent.
For the Pullman campus, the number of COVID-19 cases involving the WSU community have declined dramatically compared to last fall. Last year, according to Whitman County Public Health, there were 526 confirmed COVID-19 cases involving members of the WSU Pullman community from Aug. 30 to Sept. 12. During the same period this year, that number dropped to 121 cases.
For the week ending Oct. 6, WSU Pullman had eight active cases among students, faculty and staff.
More than 1,250 requests for medical and religious exemptions have been made by WSU students, faculty and staff. Nearly 800 have been approved and the review process is continuing. Final numbers will be available after Oct. 18, according to the university.
The requests for religious exemptions are evaluated in a “blind” review process, meaning the identities of the individuals requesting exemptions are unknown to the members of the review committee except in instances when additional information is needed through follow-up contact. Separate review committees were created for students and employees.
The full text of the WSU release can be found here: https://news.wsu.edu/press-release/2021/10/08/nearly-90-of-wsu-employees-are-vaccinated/