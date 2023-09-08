Washington State University and Oregon State University are bringing legal action against the Pac-12 to prevent the conference’s departing schools from meeting and taking any further action on the Pac-12’s future.

WSU and OSU are the two remaining universities left in the conference after the 10 other schools gave notice they will leave for other conferences starting next year.

A Friday news release from WSU says that, according to the Pac-12 constitution and bylaws, if a member school gives notice of withdrawal, they automatically cease to be a member of the Pac‑12 Board of Directors. That leaves WSU and OSU as the entire membership of the board, according to WSU President Kirk Schulz and OSU President Jayathi Murthy.

Recommended for you