The Washington State University police chief and his two top command staff will retire following an internal investigation that concluded they mishandled a complaint and subsequent punitive action against an officer accused of having sexual relations while on duty at WSU.
Chief of Police Bill Gardner, Assistant Chief Steve Hansen and Capt. Mike Larsen were placed on home assignment in July when WSU launched a formal investigation into the department. The investigation, conducted by the WSU Human Resources department, has since concluded, said Phil Weiler, vice president of marketing and communications. The command staff chose to retire to avoid possible further administrative action.
Weiler said the officer at the center of the investigation is Sgt. Matthew Kuhrt, who has been accused of sexual misconduct.
Kuhrt was also placed on home assignment in March when another officer received a third-hand complaint and felt appropriate action was not being taken by the police department, Weiler said.
A Human Resources investigation was conducted against the three administrative personnel and has since concluded, but a Compliance and Civil Rights investigation, including possible Title IX action against Kuhrt, is ongoing.
The Compliance and Civil Rights agency is charged with overseeing the university’s strategic goals and values, according to agency’s website.
“Title IX comes into play whenever there are allegations of sexual misconduct on campus,” Weiler said.
Kuhrt is accused of having sexual relations while on duty with multiple employees at various locations on campus, including the president’s suite at Martin Stadium and the WSU Observatory, Weiler said.
A WSU police officer received a report from a Whitman County 911 call taker in December 2020 who said they heard second-hand another WSU officer had been engaging in sexual activity on campus while on duty. The officer who received the call reported it to the command staff at the department and they initiated an investigation. The department had reason to believe this statement was true, Weiler said, and police leadership sanctioned the officer, punishing him by not being able to receive overtime in the summer of 2021.
Weiler said as a member of the WSU community, employees, including the chief and his command staff, are required to report allegations of sexual misconduct to Human Resources Services as well as the Compliance and Civil Rights unit. The chief, assistant chief and captain failed to report to Human Resources and compliance and civil rights, in violation of university policy.
Weiler said even though Gardner, Hansen and Larsen have chosen to retire, findings from the investigations will be part of their personnel files. This information will follow these individuals if they seek any kind of law enforcement or employment in the future. It will be available for all employers who choose to hire them and the agency that certifies law enforcement officers, Weiler added.
With Gardner’s departure, Weiler said recently retired Pullman Police Department Chief Gary Jenkins will serve as interim police chief at WSU. Dawn Daniels, the department’s acting police chief and administrative sergeant, has been appointed as the assistant police chief. Victoria Murray, the executive director for Finance and Administration, will continue to serve as the acting associate vice president of Public Safety.
“I think the community owes (Jenkins) a debt of gratitude,” Weiler said. “I think he’s really going above and beyond the call of duty for the broader community by willing to serve this role even though he should be retired.”
