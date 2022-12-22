WSU Police Department sergeant identified as officer who fired fatal shot during standoff

Moscow, ID (83843)

Today

Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 2F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 2F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.