Washington State University President Kirk Schulz has received a five-year contract extension that includes a self-imposed 10-percent salary reduction and other voluntary cutbacks. The university’s Board of Regents approved the contract extension Friday.
“In the interest of stability and continuity, it was important to the Board of Regents that we offer a five-year extension to the president’s contract,” Brett Blankenship, chair of the WSU Board of Regents, was quoted in a press release. “Despite the many challenges facing Washington State University and higher education in general, WSU remains on a glide path to continued success.”
In response to the financial hardship brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Schulz has opted to take a 10-percent pay cut, as well as forego a $50,000 retention bonus called for in his original WSU contract. The pay reduction is through June 30.
Schulz also is giving up access to a university-owned condominium in Seattle as well as university-provided vehicles, all of which were allotted to him under his original contract.
