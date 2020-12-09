Washington State University President Kirk Schulz is urging all WSU employees to shop locally to support Pullman businesses struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a Wednesday news release from the university, WSU stated that “a concerted effort by the university’s approximately 5,700 full- and part-time Pullman campus employees to shop local could help local businesses hang on long enough to get through the worst of the pandemic.”
WSU acknowledged Pullman has been affected by the decrease in the student population, which typically accounts for 60 percent of the city’s total population. Pullman has also lost the WSU football games and other events that normally draw thousands of visitors to the city.
In the news release, Schulz expressed concern that business closures will not only hurt the community, but hurt the WSU system overall as prospective students and university employees evaluate where to live, study and work.