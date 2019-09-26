The announcement was made this morning in a press release from WSU.
“Dr. Montoya and I have discussed this decision and we mutually agree that this realignment is in the best interest of the university,” WSU President Kirk Schulz was quoted in the release. “I want to commend Mitzi for the energy she brought to the role of provost. She has been a strong advocate for the WSU system.”
Montoya holds the rank of full professor with tenure in the Carson College of Business. She will assume a faculty appointment in the Department of Management, Information Systems, and Entrepreneurship.
Schulz will appoint an interim provost shortly and will announce his plans for filling the role permanently within the next few weeks.