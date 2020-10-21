Washington State University wants Cougar football fans to stay home and root responsibly to help contain COVID-19 during the shortened 2020 season.
The recommendation to fans was made in a press release released by the university this morning.
“We understand how much our fans look forward to returning to Pullman for home games, but due to the ongoing public health crisis, we are asking them to cheer from the safety of their homes with members of their own household,” said WSU President Kirk Schulz said in the release. “The best way to help keep our Cougs playing this season is for our fans to stay home.”
No spectators will be allowed at any Pac-12 football games this season and tailgating is being prohibited on the Pullman campus. All games will be televised either by the ESPN or FOX broadcast family of networks and can be heard on the Washington State Learfield IMG College Sports Network.
WSU’s first game is Nov. 7.
In Pullman, steps are being taken to enforce the conference restrictions and discourage gatherings during home games, according to the release.
Campus parking lots will be closed to tailgating on game day weekends. No camping or portable structures such as canopies will be allowed on campus, including in parking lots. Recreational vehicles will be turned away from campus.
The Compton Union Building will be closed. Screening and other measures will be used to obstruct viewing from outside the stadium to discourage congregating. No public watch parties will be hosted on campus.
Additionally, the Pullman Police Department will have extra staff on duty during football weekends to address health proclamation violations such as off-campus parties.