The Whitman County Coroner’s Office released the name of a Washington State University student who was found dead in his dorm room, but the cause of his death is still pending.
Officers at the WSU Police Department found the now-identified Luke Tyler, 19, deceased in his dorm around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release. Officers were dispatched to Perham Hall to a report of an unconscious person, and when they arrived they found Tyler dead at the scene.
The coroner is still determining his cause and manner of death, which is pending.
The department doesn’t suspect foul play, but is still investigating Tyler’s death.