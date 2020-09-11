Washington State University canceled online and in-person academic activity at noon Friday because of poor air quality at its Pullman campus.
The university announced it was suspending operations in an announcement sent to students, faculty and staff shortly before midday.
“Heavy smoke from regional wildfires has resulted in deteriorating air quality on the Pullman campus,” the alert read. “WSU Pullman will be suspending operations beginning at 12 noon, September 11, 2020. All online and in person academic and other activities are canceled.”
Faculty and staff working onsite were instructed to leave the Pullman campus unless they have been designated as essential personnel.