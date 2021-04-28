Washington State University will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for the 2021-2022 academic year for all students engaging in activities at a WSU campus or location. It also intends to extend the requirement to all employees and volunteers engaging in activities on a WSU worksite.
Exemptions will be allowed for medical, religious, or personal reasons, according to a news release from the university sent be email today.
“As the state’s land-grant university, WSU has an obligation to serve the public good and promote the health and safety of the communities it serves,” WSU President Kirk Schulz said in the release. “The COVID-19 vaccine, now widely available, has been shown to nearly eliminate the chances of death or serious illness related to a COVID-19 infection and is a critical element in protecting public health locally and worldwide.”
Students, employees and volunteers with approved exemptions may be required to participate in regular COVID-19 testing and/or other COVID-19 public health measures.