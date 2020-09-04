Washington State University is encouraging its students to stay in Pullman this Labor Day Weekend for fear of spreading COVID-19 to other communities.
WSU spokesman Phil Weiler said the university is sharing this message on social media because of concerns stemming from the rise in infections among the college-age population in Pullman.
He said WSU does not want students that may be carrying the virus to visit their families in other parts of the state or country.
Zachary Mora, spokesman for WSU student body government Associated Students of WSU, said ASWSU is also encouraging students in Pullman to avoid traveling this weekend.
“We do not know how many students are planning on going home, but it seems like most people are planning to stay in Pullman to minimize spreading Covid to family members,” he wrote in an email to the Daily News.
To get a better understanding of how many students are infected, and to ease the burden on the community’s health care system, WSU has been ramping up its own COVID-19 testing sites.
Weiler said 378 students were tested Wednesday and Thursday at Cougar Health Services and at its William A. Crosetto Mobile Health Care Unit on campus. Starting Tuesday, more testing will be available as the Cougar Health Services will be fully operational and a National Guard unit will be on hand administering tests.
The National Guard will set up its testing site at the Steptoe Apartments on 1630 NE Valley Road and be available 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday next week.
Weiler said the university decided to make all testing on campus free for students.
He said more testing will allow the university to get a better sense of how many students are infected and get them into isolation.
Pullman Regional Hospital is reporting that just below 25 percent of all COVID-19 tests administered at its testing site the past two weeks were positive.
The hospital administered 1,687 tests between Aug. 19 and Sept. 1. It says 418 of those tests were positive.