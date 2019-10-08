Washington State University will test the "WSU Alert Pullman" emergency alert system, including campus outdoor warning sirens, at 11:55 a.m. Thursday on the Pullman campus.
According to a release from the university, faculty, staff and students who have signed up for emergency notifications will receive text messages, phone calls and emails — all of which will be clearly identified as test messages.
WSU has developed the WSU Alert Pullman system to disseminate official information via email, text messages, telephone, loudspeakers, Alert website and other means to notify the campus population of emergencies or threatening situations
Notifications may include such events as inclement weather, violent actions and gas leaks. When such events occur, WSU will activate appropriate components of the system to alert people to the situation and provide them the opportunity to assess their individual circumstances and act to take appropriate safety precautions, according to the release.
All WSU Pullman students, staff and faculty can subscribe to WSU Alert Pullman by visiting myWSU online to register or update emergency contact information.