Washington State University has canceled all on-site events or activities scheduled for Monday on the Pullman campus because of poor air quality.
The announcement was made Sunday afternoon as smoke from wildfires in the region kept air quality in Pullman to "unhealthy" range. The poor air quality is expected to continue in the region through Tuesday morning.
Online classes will resume as normal Monday according to a WSU Alert sent to the university community.
The University of Idaho also announced the closure of its Moscow campus Monday. The university sent a Vandal Alert to the UI community at 6:15 p.m. today. Normal operations are expected to resume Tuesday.