WSU, UI pledge a combined $1M for new airport terminal

Moscow, ID (83843)

Today

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to mostly cloudy conditions late. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.