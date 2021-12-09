WSU, UI pledge a combined $1M for new airport terminal

Washington State University and the University of Idaho pledged a combined $1 million toward construction of a new terminal at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport.
“Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport is a key gateway that connects the Palouse to the broader world,” WSU President Kirk Schulz said in a statement today. “It is essential that we help the airport continue to grow into a modern facility capable of helping support the varied transportation needs of our university and the regions we serve.”
This announcement follows recent pledges of $2 million from the cities of Pullman and Moscow.
The new terminal is expected to cost $61 million, with $51 million coming from federal sources. WSU is contributing $600,000 while UI is pledging $400,000.
According to WSU, between 2009 and 2019, the number of passengers traveling through PUW increased by 133 percent, from 30,128 to more than 70,000. Current projections call for 137,000 passengers to travel through the airport by 2029, increasing further to 176,000 by 2040.
The proposed 38,000-square-foot terminal is expected to be completed by 2023.