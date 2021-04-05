When the Idaho Legislature reconvenes Tuesday following an abrupt 17-day recess brought on by a COVID-19 Statehouse outbreak, Idahoans will be able to follow the action without leaving their home or office.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Legislature and Idaho Public Television have offered live streaming video of all committee hearings and floor sessions in both the House and Senate all session via the Legislature’s website for the first time.
Hollie Conde, the legislative and public lands coordinator for Conservation Voters for Idaho, and Kendal Shaber, a Boise-based historian, say the streaming video feeds and information on the Legislature’s website (including links to bills and committee agendas) helps them track the session safely and remotely during the pandemic.
Conde watches the streaming video session on a computer every day the Legislature is in session. Conde uses it to closely track the state affairs and resources and conservation committees in both chambers, along with watching the floor sessions and a handful of other committees.
“The streaming service makes my job possible this session,” Conde said. “In a typical year, the CVI lobbyist would be in the building every day. Some things would be streamed, but so much of the work is conducted in person.”
This year’s remote streaming programs represent an expansion of the existing Idaho in Session service, which previously offered audio of committee hearings, but not live video from each hearing. Streaming video of House and Senate floor sessions has been offered for years.
This year, the Legislature is also accepting remote video testimony from Idahoans, although it is up to individual committee chairmen and chairwomen whether and how often to accept such testimony.
In previous years, aside from a limited number of remote testimony opportunities, Idahoans who wished to testify during a committee hearing had no choice but to travel to the Statehouse in Boise and do so in person. Because Idaho legislative sessions begin each January and generally last for about 80 days, testifying would require people from eastern Idaho or north Idaho to make long drives, often during the heart of winter.
Shaber says the video streaming and remote testimony opportunities open up state government to more Idahoans, regardless of what part of the state they live in.
Otherwise, from Idaho Falls it’s about a 200-mile drive to Boise.
From Coeur d’Alene, it’s about 280 miles.
“This is a really important development and I hope it stays with us past the pandemic,” Shaber said.