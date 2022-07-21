2021 One year ago
Avista Utilities’ goal is to serve its customers with 100 percent clean electricity by 2045 and to have a carbon-neutral supply of electricity by the end of 2027. Paul Kimmell, Palouse area manager for Avista, gave a presentation to the Moscow Sustainable Environment Commission about Avista’s clean energy goals. “Our future really is going to be decarbonizing, decentralizing and digitizing,” Kimmell said. ... While negative consequences of the COVID-19 — especially those affecting education — have been many, some changes made during the pandemic have been for the best according to Palouse Pathways, a local organization that helps students with college and career planning. Palouse Pathways Director Peggy Jenkins said in particular the rapid adoption of teleconferencing software to conduct meetings and other functions has allowed Palouse Pathways to connect students to colleges and universities that they have never worked with before.
2017 Five years ago
The ultimate goal for many athletes is to one day represent their country on a renowned international stage. Former Idaho soccer standout Kavita Battan saw that dream become a reality when she was selected to the United States national team for the World University Games beginning Aug. 19 in Taipei, Taiwan. “It was a huge honor, I was shocked when it happened,” she said. ... It was a typical day at the Whitman County Humane Society in Pullman — dogs barked, rats paced, cats meowed. The only thing missing was a human volunteer. Leslie Krieger, director of shelter operations, said despite having 50 to 75 active volunteers on deck, many, especially college students, leave for the summer. At the same time, the need for their help increases.
2012 10 years ago
From its humble beginnings in the early 1900s as a town owned by Potlatch Lumber Company to its current community of about 800, Potlatch has a legacy worth preserving. For the last 15-20 years, members of the Potlatch Historical Society have made it their mission to compile and display the story of Potlatch and the surrounding region. Using old photos, newspaper clippings, maps and even an old letter sweater, the society has created a visual timeline in its new home in the basement of Potlatch City Hall. ... Moscow golfer David Nuhn inched a step closer to turning his passion into a profession by qualifying for the U.S. Amateur Championship, when he narrowly edged out Taeksoo Kim of Boise by a single stroke during a qualifier at The Club at Spurwing in Meridian, Idaho. “It’s almost like a dream come true,” the 25-year-old University of Idaho graduate and former Vandal golfer said. “I’ve never qualified for something like this before. It’s an opportunity of a lifetime to play.”