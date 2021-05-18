Francis Benjamin and Max Williams have joined Eric Fejeran as challengers to Al Sorensen for his Pullman City Council seat in Ward 1.
Benjamin and Williams have both filed to run for election. Sorensen has filed to run for reelection. Fejeran announced his candidacy last week.
Benjamin previously served on the City Council for 12 years until he was defeated in 2015 by now councilor Ann Parks. He is the information systems coordinator in the WSU Department of Psychology and co-chair of Pullman 2040.
Williams is a physician at Apple A Day Family Medicine in Pullman.
City councilors Dan Records (Ward 2) and Sorensen are in the last year of their term, as is Brandon Chapman in Ward 3. Chapman announced he will not run for reelection. Megan Guido has announced her candidacy for Chapman's seat.
The terms for city councilors Pat Wright (Ward 3), Nathan Weller (Ward 2), Ann Parks (Ward 1) and Eileen Macoll (at large) end in 2023.
The primary election is Aug. 3 and the general election is Nov. 2.