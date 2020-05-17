200517 pc CLO us95 mud.jpg

Cars drive slowly through a slog of mud that covered U.S. Highway 95 south of Moscow on Sunday evening. Heavy rains from a thunderstorm that swept through the area from the south brought high winds, lightning and lots of rain.

 Pete Caster

