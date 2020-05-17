Cars drive slowly through a slog of mud that covered U.S. Highway 95 south of Moscow on Sunday evening.
Heavy rains from a thunderstorm that swept through the area from the south brought high winds, lightning and lots of rain.
Cars drive slowly through a slog of mud that covered U.S. Highway 95 south of Moscow on Sunday evening.
Heavy rains from a thunderstorm that swept through the area from the south brought high winds, lightning and lots of rain.
Advertisement
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What your neighbors are reading
Your guide to the best businesses in the region