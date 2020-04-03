All Pullman Regional Hospital hourly and salary employees will receive a 25 percent reduction in pay for the next 60 days as the hospital deals with financial challenges stemming from COVID-19. The hospital announced the change to staff Wednesday.
According to a PRH news release, the pay reduction is part of an effort to make $1 million available immediately for operations. The reductions will start with the April 11 pay period.
The news release stated the hospital is committed to having no layoffs, but other measures implemented include unpaid furloughs, capping organizational overtime, limited paid time off and no cash reimbursement for paid leave time not taken.
PRH currently has 64 days’ worth of cash on hand and is working to prevent falling below 30 days’ worth of cash on hand. PRH has followed state mandated regulations like stopping elective surgeries and limiting outpatient procedures.
In addition to seeking government funding, PRH started a COVID-19 fund to help with the budget shortfall. It has raised more than $330,000, and the PRH Foundation Board is working to provide an additional $500,000 in unrestricted cash.
Those interested in donating online can go to pullmanregional.org, or contact the foundation at (509) 332-2046.