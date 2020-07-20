Whitman County Public Health reported eight new positive COVID-19 cases over the weekend.
With two cases reported Saturday and six reported Sunday, this marks the sharpest rise in a weekend the county has seen since the pandemic began. The six cases reported Sunday equals the six reported June 7 for the most cases reported in a single day.
Four of the new patients are men and the other four are women. One is a man older than 80, two are men between the ages of 60 and 79, one is a woman between the ages of 30 and 49, three are women between 20 and 39 and the final patient is younger than 20.
All are stable and self-isolating, according to a news release.
These most recent test results bring the county’s total of confirmed cases to 66. According to the release, 47 have been cleared to discontinue isolation.
Idaho Public Health reported four new cases Friday in its five-county North Central District, which brings the total in the region to 179.
Two cases were in Idaho County and two were in Latah County. All four patients were between the ages of 10 and 49. Three were women and one was a man.
This brings the total in Latah County to 35 confirmed cases with six probable cases.
There have been no COVID-19-related deaths in Latah or Whitman counties.