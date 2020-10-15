Even with new reopening guidelines available from the Washington governor’s office, the Neill Public Library director said she would feel more comfortable opening the Pullman library to the public when there is a lower risk of COVID-19 spread in Whitman County.
The Whitman County Health Department lists the risk of spread as “high” based on average weekly cases. Library director Joanna Bailey said during Wednesday’s Neill Public Library Board of Trustees meeting she would like that risk to drop to moderate or lower before reopening the library.
The library has been closed since the spring because of the pandemic, but has offered curbside service to patrons wanting to pick up books or other library items.
Bailey said the library can at least plan how to reopen thanks to new guidelines from Gov. Jay Inslee’s office.
The guidelines, released earlier this month, permit 50 percent capacity in libraries in Phase 3 counties. It also provides directions to ensure social distancing, mask wearing, proper sanitation and proper levels of personal protective equipment.
Bailey said the guidelines direct libraries to provide special times for those most vulnerable to COVID-19 to visit the library safely. She also said the library will limit the amount of time patrons can spend in the building, but those details still need to be worked out.
“We are all really relieved and happy to have those reopening guidelines,” she said. “We’re really excited to begin planning and we’re going to be really careful as we move forward.”
She said the library will continue to offer curbside pickup service when it reopens because it offers a safe way for people to get their books, it has been popular among patrons and it can be an option for those who are unable to wear face masks.
The library is now planning to restart programs online, including preschool storytimes, and offer more items for its curbside service.
In addition to seeing the local health of the community improve, Bailey said she also wants the library to be in step with Pullman’s schools before reopening the library. She is waiting to see when the schools transition to hybrid or in-person learning.
“We don’t want to do anything that would appear to undermine the safety parameters that they put into place,” she said.
Bailey said taking a “slow and safe approach” is optimal for the library.
Budget cutbacks resulted in furloughs for the library during the pandemic, but Bailey said five of the library’s staff members were able to return to work in the past month.
Neill Public Library had to drastically cut back its expenditures this year and made a commitment to return several hundred thousand dollars back to the city to help the local government save money.
The library did recently receive a CARES Act grant of $17,000.
The library’s preliminary $1.8 million budget for 2021 and 2022 shows budget cuts are from decreasing travel expenses, cutting subscriptions and dues and other administrative costs, Bailey said. However, the budget for 2021 is still a 2.8 percent increase over the 2020 budget.
Thirty-four new patrons started accounts with the library in September.
