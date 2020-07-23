The Pullman Parks and Recreation Department is down $300,000 in revenue compared to last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Recreation Superintendent Kurt Dahmen and Parks Superintendent Alan Davis gave an update on the state of the city’s recreational programs and parks facilities Wednesday during a Pullman Parks, Facilities and Recreation Commission meeting.
City recreational programs and facilities were shut down in March immediately following the outbreak of the pandemic. Dahmen said that has affected the revenue numbers through the end of June as the city lost money in program fees, park reservations and aquatic facilities.
“We are right at about $300,000 lower than we were at this time last year,” he said, adding that all departments in the city’s general fund were ordered to cut budgets by 10-15 percent.
The city, after canceling camps in the spring, was able to start day camps again in June for children. He said those include camps for children ages 3-6 and 6-11. As many as nine children are allowed to participate in the camps
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s order prohibiting social gatherings of more than 10 people took effect this week in counties that are under Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan.
Dahmen said Pullman started its men’s softball season last week, but those games have been scheduled to be played in Moscow because of Inslee’s order.
Reaney Park Pool did not open this summer because of a reduced number of pool staff members. Dahmen said it also would have been difficult to budget for the pool knowing it could only open to limited capacity.
He said recreation staff decided the department should instead focus on opening the Pullman Aquatic and Fitness Center, which has approximately 1,300 members. Dahmen said the city is tentatively planning to open the facility Aug. 3.
Dahmen said swimming activities would likely be limited to reserved lap swimming. He also said only a limited number of people would be allowed to use the fitness center and therapy pool at one time
The Pullman Senior Center has also remained closed this summer. Dahmen said given the pandemic’s high risk to the senior center’s members, he does not expect that center to open until Whitman County is in Phase 4.
With parks staff hours being reduced, the department has had difficulty keeping up with parks maintenance, Davis said.
“We’re just looking kind of shabby out there,” he said. “We’re doing the best we can to keep up.”
On a positive note, he said, the reduced traffic downtown made it easier for staff to prune the Main Street and Grand Avenue trees.
Davis also said the city could have all of its parks staff working full time starting Aug. 3.
To help the city catch up with maintenance, Davis encouraged people 18 and older to volunteer to trim around the cemetery’s tombstones with a weedeater.
In other news, Davis said he would like to move forward with a project to get rid of vulgar graffiti at the Pullman skate park.
Davis said a local man who skates with his children at the skate park suggested the city invite skaters to paint over the park. Davis said the city could also approach the Pullman Arts Commission with painting a mural on the exterior wall of the park, as well.
“I think that’s a great idea,” Davis said.
