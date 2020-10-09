Bishop Place Senior Living this week wrote on Facebook that multiple employees and residents tested positive for COVID-19 at the Pullman facility.
“As a result, we are moving ahead with testing of all residents and staff at the community in very close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking all the appropriate steps. Resident and staff safety remains our top priority as such we are not permitting visitors at this time,” the Monday Facebook post said.
The post also said Bishop Place will contact loved ones if a resident tests positive or is suspected of having COVID-19. Family members can contact families@bishopplace.net to request additional information.
Whitman County received 31 new positive COVID-19 test results Thursday, while Latah County reported four.
Most of the newest patients in Whitman County are between ages 20-39. Twelve are younger than 20 and one is between ages 60-79. A total of 1,458 positive cases have been reported this year in the county.
There are three Whitman County patients currently hospitalized.
Pullman Regional Hospital is reporting that the positivity rate among tests administered by the hospital between Sept. 23-Oct. 6 is 6.9 percent. Out of 522 tests, 36 were positive.
The risk of COVID-19 spread in Whitman County is still listed as high, according to the county health department.
In Latah County, the newest patients include three people between the ages of 18-29, and one man in his 30s.
There have been 655 confirmed cases in Latah County this year. Latah County remains in the “minimal risk” category according to the Public Health - Idaho North Central District website at https://idahopublichealth.com/district-2/novel-coronavirus.
Gritman Medical Center is reporting a 6.03 percent positivity rate for its COVID-19 testing in the past seven days. This is a decrease from last week, when the seven-day positivity rate reached 11.31 percent.
According to Gritman, 18,299 tests have been processed this year.
There have been three patients admitted to the hospital who tested positive for COVID-19. That number is cumulative, and not necessarily reflective of the number currently hospitalized.