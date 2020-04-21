The University of Idaho has developed interactive graphics tracking variables surrounding COVID-19 in the state by county in an effort to help keep community leaders and residents informed as they make decisions during the crisis.
Paul Lewin, director of the Rural Studies Program and professor with the school’s Department of Agricultural Economics and Rural Sociology, said the idea to produce infographics came about through discussions with his peers across the nation. In these discussions, Lewin said, it was suggested that they provide information pertinent to the pandemic with the use of infographics and geographic data.
“I think infographics are optimal for visualizing statistics and gives the viewers all the information they need to make an informed decision,” Lewin said in an email. “Also, infographics are more engaging and approachable than written reports.”
Lewin said because the pandemic has produced not only a public health crisis but an economic crisis as well, the graphics provide information addressing both — mostly compiled from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey.
Information displayed includes the number of insured and uninsured people that live in the area, the number of hospital beds available in a region, as well as the number of at-risk residents like those who have disabilities or are older than the age of 65. The graphics also include the number of businesses and employees in an area, the number of residents below the poverty line and much more.
Lewin said the objective of the graphics is to provide county officials and community leaders with useful, authoritative data regarding both the economic and public health crises currently underway.
“As a faculty and extension specialist, I use data every day to carry on my research and extension work. Therefore, I’m used to gathering data, analyzing, and present(ing) it in a friendly manner,” Lewin said. “Part of my tasks as extension specialist is to bring evidence-based science to farmers, consumers, and families and offer university resources to address public needs. This infographic is just a reflection of my responsibilities.”
Lewin said he worked with web coordinator Debra Rumfort from the UI’s College of Agricultural and Life Sciences to put the graphics together. He said it took about two weeks to develop the COVID-19 infographics. He said they are a part of the UI’s Idaho Observatory which provides statistical analyses and data on a broad range of topics from a variety of agencies including the UI Extension and the university’s McClure Center for Policy Research.
“I fund the Rural Studies Program entirely using grants. In the case of this particular infographic, the cost is only Debra’s and my time,” Lewin said. “This infographic is part of the returns that the State of Idaho receives for funding University of Idaho Extension and the College of Agriculture and Life Science.”
Scott Jackson can be reached at (208) 883-4636, or by email to sjackson@dnews.com.