Washington State University has walked back an addendum to its housing and dining contracts sent to students late last month stating student residents would not be refunded if they’re asked to move out early because of COVID-19.
Following public outcry, including an online petition that gathered more than 5,000 signatures, WSU has retreated from this position. The amended addendum now states WSU will implement a refund or credit policy “If a public health order requires the University to vacate residence halls due to COVID-19.”
In the absence of a public health order, the agreement states students still may not cancel housing and dining agreements on their own even if the school is forced to significantly alter operations because of COVID-19.