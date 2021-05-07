The United Kingdom variant of COVID-19 was the dominant strain in Moscow's wastewater, according to test results received last month.
The city of Moscow started testing wastewater for the presence of COVID-19 in May 2020. As COVID-19 variants started to spread in the U.S., the city initiated a variant testing routine, according to a city news release Friday.
The first results, which were received April 13, indicated the U.K. variant was the dominant strain in Moscow's wastewater. The release said a confirmation test subsequently showed similar results.
The release said Public Health-Idaho North Central District Director Carol Moehrle reported that as of April 30, seven variants have been identified in Latah County — 5 U.K. variants and 2 California variants.
"Being aware of the risks in our community and how we can continue to slow the spread and manage illness is so important," Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert said. "Continuing our work to prevent illness is key. Social distancing and wearing masks are working to help us bridge the gap as folks who want to can get vaccinated."
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention research suggests that COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the U.S. offer protection against most variants.