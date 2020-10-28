Troy Henderson, the director of Whitman County Public Health for seven years, as accepted a position with the Department of Defense. His last day with the county will be Nov. 15.
Henderson's resignation was included in a press release from the health department this morning.
“I have enjoyed working with the commissioners, state and local public health officials, political, business and healthcare leaders in safeguarding and enhancing the wellness of the people of Whitman County," Henderson wrote. "I would especially like to thank the staff of the Whitman County Health Department for their support and dedication to our community for the last seven years and especially during our response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”